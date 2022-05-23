Northamptonshire sponsors needed to host Ukrainian refugees
- Published
A council said it needed more people to host refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
West Northamptonshire Council said more than 250 sponsors had come forward but it needed "additional help".
The authority said a £350-a-month "thank you payment" was available for sponsors who were "successfully matched to Ukrainian guests".
Conservative councillor David Smith said welcoming people into your home could be "exceedingly rewarding".
He said the authority was making the plea as "there might well be people who were not in a position to offer accommodation who might now be able to help".
The council said it also wanted to hear from anyone whose initial sponsorship request did not work out.
Mr Smith, cabinet member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, said: "We'd like to hear from any who would still like to do their bit.
"We're extremely grateful for all of the help so far from the more than 250 sponsors who have come forward, yet we could do with some additional help.
"This is certainly not something to go into lightly; welcoming people you don't know into your home can be challenging, though it can also be exceedingly rewarding."
Hosts are offered a tax-free payment of £350-a-month for up to 12 months, regardless of how many individuals they support.
The government website said hosts were not expected to cover their guests' living expenses, although they could if they wish.
Those who are granted visas can live and work in the UK for up to three years, and access healthcare, welfare and schools.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk