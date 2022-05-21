Ex-police dog joins Northamptonshire search and rescue team
- Published
An ex-police dog has been given a new role with a search and rescue team.
Duke, a two-year-old German Shepard, will undergo 18 months of training with Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.
Northamptonshire Police said he was given to the team after it was decided "he did not have the right drive to be a police dog".
His handler Emily Cockerill, a veterinary nurse and an experienced search technician, said: "He's already a brilliant dog at home".
Ms Cockerill has been helping with the dog team with Northamptonshire Search and Rescue for several years.
"I am really looking forward to training my own dog and we have a lot of fun going out on adventures together," she said.
Sgt Chris Monday, of the Northamptonshire Police dog's section, said Duke was not confident with some aspects of police work but "showed great aptitude for tracking and finding people".
"Duke is an amazing dog," he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk