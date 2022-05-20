Northampton is a 'city at heart' despite losing status bid
- Published
Northampton "will always be a city at heart" despite losing out on its status bid, a council said.
Eight towns, including Milton Keynes and Colchester, have been bestowed city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
West Northamptonshire Council said although it was unsuccessful there were still "exciting and ambitious plans to improve Northampton".
"We remain extremely proud of our town," the authority said.
"Our bid was a celebration of everything Northampton has to be proud of - our amazing people, our heritage, culture and communities."
The council thanked those who helped and supported it with its bid, including residents who sent in photos and videos "demonstrating our fantastic town".
Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: "I would like to offer my congratulations to Milton Keynes, Colchester, Doncaster, Dunfermline, Stanley, Bangor and Douglas that have been granted this prestigious title and wish them well in their new status."
Scott Jones, vice president of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, said it was "unfortunate" the town lost out, but he did not think it would limit growth.
"We've got fantastic businesses in Northampton and a fantastic community... but I think more work needs to be done," he said.
"Northampton needs to shout about what amenities it has, the businesses it has, what it stands for."
Mr Jones said the town should "keep going" with its efforts to become a city.
"I'm sure they'll be able to achieve it," he said.
Councillor Gareth Eales said while it was "disappointing" to not be awarded city status, it did not "detract from all the great things about Northampton and its rich history".
"We are immensely proud of Northampton and will continue be so, whatever status it hold," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk