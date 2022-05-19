Retired school caretaker becomes Northampton's new mayor
- Published
A retired school caretaker has been named as the 782nd Mayor of Northampton and only the second appointed by the new town council.
Dennis Meredith succeeds Rufia Ashraf, who was the first female mayor with Bangladeshi heritage in the town.
Northampton Town Council was formed after the borough council was disbanded in the local government reorganisation.
Mr Meredith thanked Ms Ashraf for "her fantastic work this year", which included 300 engagements.
She also raised more than £5,000 for her chosen charity, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.
Mr Meredith was born in Islington but moved to Northampton in 1972.
He was the caretaker at Lings Primary School for three decades before retiring, becoming a councillor and is currently a Liberal Democrat member on West Northamptonshire Council.
Both West Northamptonshire Council and the town council were formed following the abolition of Northamptonshire County Council due to financial problems.
Northampton Town Council is largest community-level town or parish council in England.
The town's mayoral role is believed to be one of the oldest in England, with the first recorded mayor dating from 1215.
Mr Meredith's chosen charities for his term were St Vincent De Paul, a Christian charity which supports isolated and disadvantaged people, and Army Benevolent Fund - the Soldiers Charity.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk