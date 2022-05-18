Towcester Racecourse: New manager vows to waken 'sleeping giant'

Towcester Racecourse's new general manager said the venue was Northamptonshire's "best-kept secret"

The new general manager of Towcester Racecourse said he hoped to bring the "sleeping giant" back to life.

Mick Conneely was previously the director of Coventry Stadium, a football coach for the club's charity and has run restaurants and cafes.

He said he wanted to make the racecourse "the go-to venue for events, conferences and live entertainment plus private parties and weddings".

"It's our county's best-kept secret," he said.

"And it's time we showcase this to the wider public."

Towcester Racecourse was placed into administration in 2018, but reopened a year later after businessman Kevin Boothby signed a 10-year lease to return greyhound racing to the venue.

The racecourse also has a place in horse racing folklore, after jockey AP McCoy recorded his 4,000th career win there in 2013.

Mr Conneely said the venue had "phenomenal potential".

"It's been a sleeping giant for many years, and now we want our customers to have a great night at the greyhound racing or take advantage of the hospitality facilities we can offer," he said.

