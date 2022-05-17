Scooter rider sought over missing vulnerable woman in Northampton
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they think may have spoken to a vulnerable woman who has gone missing.
Police said she was last seen on Saturday at about 08:00 BST, near Cheyne Walk, Northampton.
A man on a scooter was seen briefly talking to the woman as she was sitting by the canal bank near the yellow bridge behind Morrisons supermarket.
Officers have been searching the area for her and wish to speak with the man.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.
