Swans rescued from Northampton sewage treatment works
Two swans have been rescued from a sewage treatment works by the RSCPA and the fire service.
The charity said the animals were found at the Anglian Water facility in Northampton.
Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue took them out of the water using telescopic rescue poles on Friday.
The RSPCA said once caught, the birds were then "released at a more suitable location".
