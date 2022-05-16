Northampton Town Football Club up for award over loneliness project
Northampton Town has been nominated for an award in recognition of its work to tackle loneliness.
A project set up two years ago to offer phone calls, online social groups and pen-pal schemes, has helped more than 1,200 people, the club said.
It is among 10 on the shortlist for the More than Football Award, which honours social initiatives by European clubs, with the winner announced in November.
Chairman Kelvin Thomas said he was "delighted" with the nomination.
"We continue to support so many people across Northamptonshire. It is wonderful to see and this truly is a community football club that cares about the people we support," he said.
"Having made some calls to supporters as part of this project myself, I know just what an impact we have made."
