Ukraine war: Paramedic to deliver humanitarian aid in Ukraine
A paramedic heading to Ukraine to help deliver humanitarian aid said he felt "had to do something" after seeing images of the war.
Sam Sears, who works at Kettering ambulance station, left the UK on Monday and will head to Poland before crossing the boarder to Lviv.
The 41-year-old from Sudborough, Northamptonshire, will spend six weeks helping Ukrainian emergency services.
He said he wanted to "help the hundreds of women, men and children in need".
Mr Sears, who wanted to be a paramedic from an early age, is working with UK Med, a medical aid charity which provides support in countries hit by crises or disasters.
The East Midland Ambulance Service (EMAS) tactical commander and paramedic has previously worked in Sierra Leone during the Ebola pandemic.
"I want to be able to use my experience and skills to support them in the best way I can," he said.
"It didn't take long for me to make the decision to go."
He said his family and colleagues have been very supportive of his decision.
"Having seen the news coverage every day and watching what was happening in the country, I knew I had to do something to help the people who live there and the humanitarian effort."
He said he will be helping with urgent care, working with mobile clinics and delivering medication.
