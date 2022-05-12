Porsche crashes into front of Daventry Boots pharmacy
- Published
A pharmacy has been left badly damaged after a sports car crashed into the front of it.
A Porsche ended up inside the Boots branch in Wimborne Place in Daventry, Northamptonshire after the collision at about 19:55 BST on Tuesday.
Northamptonshire Police said nobody was injured and no offences were committed.
Pictures shared online showed shelves knocked over and the ceiling partially collapsed, while the front of the shop has since been boarded up.
