Northampton Saints appoint first artist in residence
- Published
Rugby club Northampton Saints have appointed their first artist in residence.
Jeremy Houghton, who was the official artist for the London 2012 Olympics, said he was "absolutely delighted" to be helping raise funds for the Northampton Saints Foundation.
He will create paintings celebrating players and people working behind the scenes at the club.
The artwork will be displayed at the start of next season.
Mr Houghton said: "It's always a great privilege to work with sporting heroes but I also love getting the chance to paint the unsung heroes of the club, too - who often have fantastic stories to tell.
"Often the important aspects of a residency are those that go unseen or unsaid; they're the bits I'm looking for.
"Likewise in paintings, you'll find the bits that are left untouched are often the most intriguing."
Mr Houghton, who lives in Broadway in Worcestershire, has previously been the artist in residence for other sporting events including Wimbledon.
The Northampton Saints Foundation is a charity which aims to change the lives of disadvantaged and disengaged young people in Northamptonshire, the club said.
