Northamptonshire: Earthquake reported to British Geological Survey
An earthquake has been confirmed in Northamptonshire.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said it had a report from a person in Little Oakley, near Corby, who described a "moderate shaking and a moderate rumbling sound".
The earthquake started at 10:30 BST and had a magnitude measured at 2.3, the organisation said.
People living in Oundle, Corby and Weldon said they heard what sounded like an explosion.
Northamptonshire Police said they had received no calls related to the earthquake.
Residents in Oundle, close to what is believed to be the epicentre of the earthquake, told the BBC they felt shaking.
Sarah Taylor, who lives in the town, said she heard a "short, sharp shock" while standing in her kitchen.
"It was a weird kind of shake, I've been in earthquakes before and this one was different because it was a short, sharp shock - in fact like two thuds one after another.
"I thought something had exploded rather than an earthquake," she said.
She could "feel the house shaking", she added.
DATE: 6 May 2022— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) May 6, 2022
ORIGIN TIME: 10:31 32.0s UTC
LAT/LON: 52.478° North / 0.590° West
GRID REF: 495.8 kmE / 287.7 kmN
DEPTH: 6 km
MAGNITUDE: 2.3 ML
INTENSITY: 3 EMS
LOCALITY: Corby, Northamptonshire pic.twitter.com/9ZFGWmMryC
Laura Dymydiuk, also in Oundle, was sitting working in her living room when she felt the ground shake underneath her.
She said: "I heard this noise like a big explosion, like fireworks.
"My first thought was 'what's going on?'. Then, all of a sudden, the floor started shaking underneath me, it started vibrating and I thought 'oh my God what's happening?'.
"I actually thought it was my boiler, so I ran upstairs to see if the boiler had exploded."
