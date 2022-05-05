Weekley Hall Wood: Council approves plans for warehouse
A council has approved plans to build a warehouse on woodland despite more than 20,000 people signing a petition against it.
Conservative-run North Northamptonshire Council granted permission for the development near Weekley Hall Wood in Kettering.
About 150 people joined a protest outside the council meeting.
Campaigner Frankie O'Dowd said she was "absolutely heartbroken" by the decision.
The plan was submitted by a property company operating on behalf of IM Kelly Automotive, which manufactures leather interior trim for vehicles, and The Buccleuch Estates.
The business currently has a site next to the proposed development and the land is owned by the Duke of Buccleuch.
Campaigners from the Save Weekley Hall Wood group said the warehouse would dominate the entrance to the wood.
They also expressed concerns about the impact on biodiversity and the loss of open space in the area.
The company behind the plans said the warehouse was likely to create 150 jobs.
It said the plans included an office block, car parks for staff and visitors and space for lorries.
At the meeting, Independent councillor Jim Hakewill asked for the application to be deferred so a better ecological survey could be carried out.
Ms O'Dowd, who attended the meeting, said: "I'm devastated.
"I actually cried a little bit as I walked out of the chamber."
In its recommendation to approve the proposal, the council said the development was a "logical expansion of the existing IM Kelly facility, creating 150 new jobs".
"The development would have an acceptable visual impact, would safeguard residential amenity, would have an appropriate ecological impact, and would not prejudice highway safety," the council said.