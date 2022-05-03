Knife Angel in Northampton will start conversations charity says
The arrival of the Knife Angel sculpture will start "intergenerational conversations" about knife crime, a charity has said.
The 27ft-tall (8m) sculpture was created from more than 100,000 confiscated blades to raise awareness of the impact of violent crime.
It is outside All Saints Church in Northampton until 14 May before moving on to Corby and Wellingborough.
Angie Kennedy, from C2C Social Action, said it was not "just aimed at youth".
The Christian charity, based in Northampton, offers support to offenders and aims to turn them away from crime.
Ms Kennedy, its chief executive, said: "It's all about starting that conversation, intergenerationally.
"It's trying to encourage or give the parents or grandparent the means and confidence to tackle their children or grandchildren about why they are taking those knives out."
Northampton is one of many towns and cities it has visited since it was created by sculptor Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre in Shropshire.
The team behind it worked with all of the UK's police forces and the blades that form the angel's body and wings were seized during criminal investigations or handed in during knife surrenders.
Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said the statue "makes you stop and reflect and that's what we are trying to achieve".
"Any knife incident has the potential to be a tragedy, and that is what this is about, working with communities, working with councils, working with schools to make sure kids understand carrying a knife increases their chance of being a victim," he said.
