Northamptonshire councillor wins appeal over Conservatives expulsion
A former Conservative council leader has had his appeal upheld over his expulsion from the party over allegations of bullying.
Ian McCord led South Northamptonshire District Council for six years and ran for leader for its replacement, West Northamptonshire Council.
"In the past twelve months I have been to hell and back," he said.
South Northamptonshire Conservatives said it was awaiting "further clarification of the decision".
West Northamptonshire Council was one of two unitary councils formed following the financial collapse of Northamptonshire County Council.
Last year, Mr McCord came second in the leadership contest with the West Northamptonshire Conservative group, despite being suspended from the party at the time.
Jonathan Nunn, who won the vote, is now leader of the new council after the Tories won an overwhelming majority of seats in the authority's first local elections in May 2021.
Mr McCord said the Conservative Party appeal panel found "there was no proper basis for the expulsion" and the South Northamptonshire Conservatives "acted unreasonably".
He said the panel had re-instated his Conservative membership, but he had not decided whether he would rejoin the party.
'Unwarranted attack'
Three complaints against him were dismissed, he said, including one over bullying, which was described as of a "personal nature" and it "did not appear... to support an allegation of bullying".
Mr McCord, who currently represents the Deanshanger ward on West Northamptonshire Council as an independent, said: "It is satisfying to be cleared. I trust those who made this unwarranted attack on my character in an attempt to further their political aims will unreservedly apologise."
In a statement, South Northamptonshire Conservatives said it had "a zero-tolerance approach to bullying".
"Following allegations, the investigations were carried out by the guidelines given and both the investigation and hearing were monitored by the regional team," it said.
"We await further clarification of the decision to reinstate Mr McCord to the local party.
"In the meantime, we have informed the complainants of these developments and we will continue to support them for as long as necessary."
The Conservative Party's national office has been contacted for comment.
