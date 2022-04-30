Star Wars exhibition opens at Northampton's refurbished museum
- Published
One of the UK's biggest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and posters has gone on display at Northampton's redeveloped museum.
The exhibition May the Toys Be With You features collectibles, displays, and art work from the original trilogy of films.
Northampton Museum and Art Gallery reopened in July after a £6.7m, four-year, refurbishment.
Matt Fox, who owns the collection, said it was "filled with nostalgia".
The museum said it anticipated it would be one of the most popular exhibitions since its reopening.
Its refurbishment was funded by the controversial sale of a 4,000-year-old Egyptian statue by the now defunct Northampton Borough Council in 2014.
The collection includes toys from 1977 to 1985, design work and posters from the Star Wars movies.
Mr Fox said he was five-years-old when the first film came out in 1977.
"It was the first movie I saw and straight away afterwards we were down to the toy shop and I got my first ever Star Wars figure, which was a Darth Vader," he said.
He said in the mid-1990s he rediscovered his toy collection and "started collecting more seriously".
Mr Fox said: "It's crazy these little plastic toys you could buy for £1.50 can sell for thousands.
"The designs are brilliant, everybody knows Darth Vader's helmet, the Stormtroopers, the X-Wing, and the Death Star."
He said the collection included "prized items that look like they are still on the shop shelves".
"People are looking into the cabinets and thinking 'I had one of those'," he added.
An estimated 300 million Star Wars action figures were produced between 1977 and 1985.
Toys including X-Wing Fighters, lightsabers and Han Solo's Millennium Falcon were mass produced.
This marked a new era in marketing film as sales of merchandise outstripped even the box office record set in 1977 by the first instalment of the Star Wars saga.
The exhibition runs until 4 September.