Tributes to 'much-loved' Northampton PC Alec Prentice who died suddenly
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" police officer who died after becoming unwell suddenly.
Northamptonshire PC Alex Prentice had been praised for his policing, which included trying to save the life of teenager Rayon Pennycook.
The force's Road Crime Team announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.
Tributes flooded in on social media for the officer, who had served in Northants for 20 years, including one from the force's chief constable.
During that time, PC Prentice was attacked by a knifeman in Corby in 2015 and he was also credited for his actions to try to save the life of Rayon Pennycook, 16, in May 2021, who was fatally stabbed in Corby.
It is with deep sadness that we report the sudden and tragic death of our very good friend and colleague, PC1158 Alex Prentice.
Never was there a Police Officer, who was solely committed to his job in serving our Queen.
Rest in Peace 🚓 👮♂️ 💔
Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: "The force is mourning the loss of PC Alex Prentice, who was taken ill and died suddenly yesterday morning.
"Alex was a much-loved colleague and friend having worked in a wide variety of roles and departments, and his death has shocked officers and staff across the organisation.
"Alex was a member of our Road Crime Team based in Kettering and had worked for Northamptonshire Police for more than 20 years. He will be missed by all those who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
Behind all our corporate accounts is a human being... Today we lost one of our best...
Friends long before 'the job' and the one who talked me personally into joining up. 😢
