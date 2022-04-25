Police dig up Northampton bungalow garden after bones found
Police and archaeologists have dug up the garden of a bungalow after bones were discovered by a builder.
Northamptonshire Police said the remains were found at an address in Beechwood Drive, Northampton, on 20 April.
It described the items as being of "archaeological significance", and said forensic officers and archaeologists would remain at the site on Monday.
A spokeswoman said the bones would be analysed to determine their age.
Builder Matthew Walsh alerted police after finding what he thought was a leg bone and part of a skull.
Mr Walsh, who had been digging foundations for an extension at the property, said: "It was different to the pet bones we often find," adding the bones were a lot larger.
Mr Walsh said the owner of the home was "shocked" when he told her of the discovery soon afterwards.
"Once the bones have been recovered, further tests and examinations will be carried out by a forensic pathologist to determine the age of the remains," a police spokeswoman said.