Thousands of trees planted in time for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Published
Volunteers have helped complete a major tree-planting campaign in time to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
More than 4,000 trees have been planted across North Northamptonshire's parks and community spaces since October.
The last 200 trees were planted in Hazel Wood, Corby, as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.
James Saunders Watson, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said he was "delighted" by the enthusiasm shown by local groups.
The Queen's Green Canopy project invites community groups, schools, entire villages and towns to "plant a tree for the Jubilee", creating an environmental legacy to mark the Queen becoming the first British monarch to mark 70 years of service.
The planting season takes place between October and March - an will resume later this year.
North Northamptonshire Council worked with volunteers, schools, community groups and the Lord-Lieutenant's office to plant a total of 4,374 trees.
Councillor Harriet Pentland, executive member for Climate and Green Environment, said: "Each of these trees will have such a benefit for future generations and make a positive difference to our natural environment".
The leader of the council, Jason Smithers, said schemes like it "make such a huge difference to the area".
Beacon lighting and a Big Picnic Lunch at Wicksteed Park will also take place in Northamptonshire to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.