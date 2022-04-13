Northampton bin workers vote for strike action over pay offer
Bin collection staff have voted for strike action in a row over a pay rise.
The GMB union said contractor Veolia, who had received a 5.5% funding increase from West Northamptonshire Council, were refusing to pass any of that on to refuse collection employees.
The union said some 94,000 Northampton homes could be affected if strike action went ahead.
Industrial action could take place from 27 April. Both the council and Veolia have been asked for comment.
According to the GMB, Northampton's refuse collectors who are employed by Veolia, turned down an initial pay offer of 2.5% from the company describing it as "a real terms pay cut, with inflation running at a 9%".
It called for the council, which was "ultimately responsible for bin collections", to step in.
Dave Warwick, GMB organiser, said: "Northampton town now faces a massive bin strike because of bosses penny pinching.
"The council has given Veolia a big funding increase to battle inflation but the company won't pass any on to workers.
"Now they must deal with the consequences - dirty streets and huge disruption for the residents of Northampton.
"It's not too late to stop this strike - a decent pay offer would get workers back round the table."