Louise Pentland: 'I want to take something good out of my abuse'
A parenting vlogger who said she was abused as a child is fundraising for the NSPCC "to take something good out of something so horrific".
Louise Pentland, from Northampton, said she suffered "physical, mental and emotional" abuse.
The mother-of-two is trying to raise £30,000 during April, which is the amount of money it costs to run the charity's Childline for a day.
Ms Pentland said she was "really passionate" about the cause.
Thirty years ago, Ms Pentland's mother passed away with cancer when she was aged seven.
Shortly after this, her abuser came into her life, Ms Pentland said.
"This person was incredibly abusive - physically, mentally, emotionally - for eight years," she said.
"That obviously was a traumatic experience... but I've wanted to do something to make it good, to take something good out of something so horrific."
Ms Pentland said she was aware Childline existed when she was being abused, but she was not aware it was confidential.
"I wish I knew it was confidential, a child can call for free and it doesn't show up on the phone bill," she said.
"The counsellors would discuss breaching confidentiality with the child and it would only be if there was imminent danger."
Ms Pentland plans to raise the money in part by hosting a YouTube live stream during which she will be seeking pledges from those present.
Ms Pentland said hearing the positive experiences of people who have contacted the NSPCC's service has made her passionate about raising money and awareness.
"I could've rung them and I could've gotten out of it quicker, but I just didn't know and now I do - which is why the campaign is called Now I Know," she said.
