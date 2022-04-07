Yardley Hastings: Van driver dies in lorry collision
- Published
A man in his 60s has died following a collision between a lorry and a van in Northamptonshire.
The emergency services were called to the A428 Bedford Road East, Yardley Hastings, at about 05:50 BST.
The white Ford Transit van was travelling towards Bedford when it collided with a red truck heading in the other direction, police said.
The van driver, who was aged 63, died at the scene. Police are appealing for information or witnesses.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.