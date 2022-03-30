World War Two ordnance detonated after being found in Quinton garden
- Published
A "demolition detonation" has taken place on 62 items of World War Two ordnance found in a garden.
The fire service, police and explosive ordnance disposal teams were sent to School Lane, Quinton, Northamptonshire, at 14:43 BST on Monday.
About 20 homes were evacuated while work was carried out to "safely dispose of the devices", police said.
A "successful demolition of 62 items" took place at about 12:30 on Wednesday, the fire service said.
"The demolition detonation was carried out by the bomb disposal team from the Royal Logistic Corps," the service said on Twitter.
Emergency services remain at the scene with fire crews "entering into operation to damp down the scene and carry out further assessments", police said.
A briefing was due to take place at the village hall "for any village residents to allay any concerns or fears", the force said.
Resident Andy Bailey said the people living on School Lane were "obviously very worried about their properties".
"People have had to go to friends and others have been taken in within the village," he said.
"So people have been pulling together."
Mr Bailey said it would be "nice to get back some sort of reality" after the items had been dealt with.
"People here would be very, very pleased to get back into their houses," he said.
