Pen Green: Families protest at nursery funding change
Parents, children and early years staff have protested against budget cuts to a children's centre.
The Pen Green Centre in Corby, Northamptonshire, will have its budget cut by half, in a move campaigners have described as "catastrophic".
North Northamptonshire Council met to decide how to redistribute its budget across four centres.
Margy Whalley, who helped establish Pen Green in 1983, said the situation left her "angry".
The Conservative-run authority has been allocated £933,309 from the government's maintained nursery schools grant programme for 2022-23 - down from £1,204,011 the year before.
That money must be used to support provision for children at four maintained nursery schools in North Northamptonshire - Pen Green, Ronald Tree Nursery in Kettering, and Croyland and Highfield nurseries in Wellingborough.
Pen Green, which received £1,027,620 last year, will now see its allocation reduced to £503,987.
It will receive a one-off payment of £350,000 to help with the transition.
The three other state nurseries will each receive £100,000 one-off payments to help secure their future.
The lump sums are due to be ratified by the full council.
"A report was taken to the March meeting of the North Northants Schools Forum that set out options for how the grant could be utilised as equitably as possible within these regulations," a council spokesperson said.
"Due to the historic way in which the grant has been used in Northamptonshire, this included mitigation to reduce the impact on individual schools in any one year."
But Dr Whalley said it was "not fair that the council seemed to be setting nurseries against nurseries".
"Corby has the worst statistics in the whole of Northamptonshire, the highest levels of poverty and deprivation in the whole of the county," she said.
"We deserve a different kind of service in Corby.
"Pen Green's not just a nursery school. It's more than that - it's education, health, social care and family support."
Lyndsey Barnett, executive head teacher at Croyland, said grants for nursery schools had not been "distributed fairly" over the last 20 years.
It had led to "the three nursery schools being unable to survive", she said.
"These additional services should be funded from other grants rather than at the detriment of the future of three nursery schools that are just as valued and important to the children and communities they serve," she said.
