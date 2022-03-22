Northampton teacher in court after body found buried in garden
- Published
A teacher has appeared in crown court charged with murder after a man's body was found buried in a garden.
Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between 30 October and 10 November last year.
Mr Billingham's body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton on Saturday.
At Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, Ms Beal, of Moore Street, Northampton spoke only to confirm her name during a short hearing.
Ms Beal, who is a teacher at Eastfield Academy primary school in Northampton, was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Ms Beal was remanded in custody to appear at the same court later this year.
