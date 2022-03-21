Woman accused of murder after body find appears in court
A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering a man whose body was found buried in a back garden.
Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on Saturday.
Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria on Wednesday, did not enter a plea at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
She is accused of killing him between 30 October and 10 November last year.
Wearing a grey tracksuit, Ms Beal spoke quietly only to give her date of birth and her address of Moore Street, Northampton.
Mr Billingham's remains have been taken to Leicester for a forensic examination by a Home Office pathologist.
They were discovered following a three-day search involving forensic officers, a specialist search team and a cadaver dog, used to locate bodies.
Magistrates committed the case to Northampton Crown Court for a hearing on Tuesday.
Defending, Neil Clarke made no application for bail.
Ms Beal nodded when asked if she had understood the proceedings.
