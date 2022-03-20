Murder charge after body found buried in Northampton garden
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder after a body was found buried in a garden.
The body was found in the garden of a house in Moore Street, Kingsley in Northampton, on Saturday.
Fiona Beal, 48, was charged with murder just after midnight after being arrested at a hotel in Cumbria on Wednesday.
The body is believed to be that of a 42-year-old missing man.
Ms Beal, of Moore Street, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Northamptonshire police said they began searching the property after being called to the house on Wednesday.
Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed and the body found on Saturday afternoon, the force said.
The remains are expected be taken to Leicester where they will be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address.
"We believe it to be that of a missing 42-year-old male, but formal identification has yet to take place."
He asked anyone with information to come forward.
