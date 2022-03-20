Murder charge after body found buried in Northampton garden
A woman has been charged with murder after a body was found buried in a garden.
The body was found in the garden of a house in Moore Street, Kingsley in Northampton, on Saturday.
Fiona Beal, 48, was charged with murder just after midnight after being arrested at a hotel in Cumbria on Wednesday.
The body is believed to be that of a 42-year-old missing man.
Northamptonshire police said they began searching the property after being called to the house on Wednesday.
Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed and the body found on Saturday afternoon, the force said.
The remains are expected be taken to Leicester where they will be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address.
"We believe it to be that of a missing 42-year-old male, but formal identification has yet to take place."
He asked anyone with information to come forward.
