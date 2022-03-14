Northampton: Four arrests at Extinction Rebellion Barclaycard HQ protest
Four arrests have been made after Extinction Rebellion protestors climbed on to the roof of Barclaycard's Northampton headquarters.
Eighteen people staged the protest, which also saw them occupy the foyer of the building in Pavillion Drive.
One participant, Lucy Porter, said Barclays is "making an eye-watering amount of money financing companies who are destroying our environment".
A Barclays spokesperson said the bank is scaling up green financing.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed officers were called to the Barclaycard building at 11:00 GMT following reports of a protest.
Protestors dressed as bankers stood outside the building holding banners reading "Stop Funding Fossil Fuels" and "Better Without Barclays".
Extinction Rebellion members also used fake oil, made from water, black food dye and organic thickener, to spray the inside and outside of the building.
They said that while Barclays had pledged to reach net zero in carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and promised to spend an average of £8.3bn per year on green finance up to 2030, it had spent more than double that amount funding fossil fuel companies in the four years since the agreement was signed.
Ms Porter, a 47-year-old teacher from Leeds, said "Barclays are making an eye watering amount of money financing companies who are destroying our environment."
We're occupying Barclaycard HQ in Northampton. Despite the climate emergency, @Barclays continue to fund projects destroying our environment. We would be #BetterWithoutBarclays pic.twitter.com/tPzqQMsZOr— Extinction Rebellion Midlands (@MidlandsXR) March 14, 2022
Fellow protestor, Dr Rob Galvin from Birmingham, said: "If the UK banking sector was a country, it would be the world's ninth biggest polluter.
"That's horrifying."
Ian Atkinson, 52, a forester from Evesham, added: "If customers want to stop the climate crisis one really easy thing they can do is change their bank."
A Barclays spokesperson said the bank is "aligning our entire financing portfolio to support the goals of the Paris Agreement - significantly scaling up green financing, directly investing in new green technologies and helping clients in key sectors change their business models to reduce their climate change impact."
The bank said that by 2025 it will have reduced the emissions intensity of its power portfolio by 30%, and absolute emissions of its energy portfolio by 15%.
The spokesperson added that Barclays has "already facilitated £46bn of green finance" and is investing £175m into green start-ups.
