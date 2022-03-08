Dylan Holliday: Jury discharged in Wellingborough murder trial
- Published
The jury in the trial of two boys accused of the stabbing a 16-year-old to death in an underpass has been discharged.
Dylan Holliday died at Northampton Hospital after being attacked in Brooke Close, Wellingborough on 5 August 2021.
The trial at Northampton Crown Court collapsed "due to participants in the proceedings being infected with Covid".
The two boys, who both deny murder, attempted murder, and possession of a knife, will now face a re-trial.
An order issued by the court said the jury was "discharged and a re-trial ordered due to participants in the proceedings being infected with Covid and due to technical issues with the court equipment".
