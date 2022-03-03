Kettering: 'Jealous, controlling' man admits killing ex-wife
A man described as "jealous and controlling" has admitted killing his ex-wife after she left the abusive relationship.
Marta Chmielecka, 31, was discovered by officers after they forced entry into an address in Wood Street, Kettering, on 19 October.
Pawel Chmielecki, also of Wood Street, pleaded guilty to her murder at Northampton Crown Court.
The 39-year-old will be sentenced at the same court on 28 March.
Northamptonshire Police said officers were made aware of concerns for Ms Chmielecka by a family member on 19 October as she had not been seen for four days.
The family member had also received a text message from the victim's phone in a way she would not usually write, suggesting someone else was using it, police said.
Ms Chmielecka's last known location was Wood Street in Kettering and when officers forced their way into the property Chmielecki stabbed himself.
The victim was found dead inside the property and police said they believed she could have died "a couple of days beforehand".
Chmielecki was taken to hospital and after he recovered from his injuries was charged with murder.
Det Insp Pete Long from Northamptonshire Police said Ms Chmielecka was "killed at the hands of a jealous, controlling ex-husband".
"She had broken away from a relationship of domestic abuse and was starting to enjoy life again," he added.
Ms Chmielecka's family said in a statement: "Marta was always smiling. She was a very kind and caring person and life will never be the same without her. We miss her every day."
