Thames Valley Police refers itself to watchdog after fatal crash
- Published
Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after a car which failed to stop for them was involved in a fatal collision.
Officers tried to apprehend a Range Rover which afterwards hit a number of cars on the A422 in Deanshanger, Northamptonshire, on Monday.
One person travelling in the Range Rover died at the scene.
A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Northamptonshire Police has called for witnesses or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to come forward.
It said the gold Range Rover Velar was travelling on Stratford Road, near to the border with Buckinghamshire, just after 17:00 GMT, when it hit the rear of a white Fiat Doblo van.
The Range Rover crossed the carriageway and hit a silver Ford Transit van, before rolling several times past three vehicles before colliding with a silver Audi A6.
A second person in the Range Rover sustained serious injuries and is in a critical condition at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
The driver of the silver Ford Transit van - a man in his 40s from Warwickshire - was also seriously injured and taken to Milton Keynes Hospital. The driver of the white Fiat Doblo was treated for minor injuries.
Northamptonshire Police said that as the Range Rover had failed to stop for Thames Valley officers prior to the crash, the latter had referred themselves to the IOPC.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it had made the referral "as is usual in circumstances when there is death following police contact".
"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this incident," a statement said.
"At this time we would not be in a position to provide further comment."