Kettering homes evacuated after suspicious item found

Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Road in Kettering on Saturday afternoon

Several homes were evacuated for about five hours after a suspicious item was found in a residential area.

Northamptonshire Police said it was called to a property in Elizabeth Road, Kettering, at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

The fire service and the explosive ordnance department attended. Their inquiries will continue, police said.

Shelter was provided for residents at a local church until the cordon was lifted at about 21:00.

Supt Sarah Johnson said: "I understand this will have caused concern for local residents and I thank them all for their patience and support while we attended this incident."

