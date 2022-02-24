Courteenhall: Elusive snowdrop variety is discovered after 50 years
An elusive variety of snowdrop has been discovered thriving in a wild garden after a search of more than half a century.
The Courteenhall snowdrop was named after the 1,000-acre Northamptonshire estate that bears its name.
Head groundsman Darron Wilks said he found "a bunch of about 40" by chance, blooming in the estate's Laundry Cottage garden earlier this week.
"I peered over this overgrown box hedge - and there it was," he said.
Mr Wilks told BBC Radio Northampton the little plant was "taller than the average snowdrop, with quite a lot of green on the inside of the petals - it's absolutely stunning."
The Courteenhall variety was identified in the grounds by Oliver Wyatt, a renowned galanthophile, or snowdrop expert, more than half a century ago, but its existence was almost consigned to history.
Estate manager Johnny Wake said a follower on social media had reacted to a picture posted showing the carpet of snowdrops in the grounds, inquiring as to whether there were "any of the famous Courteenhalls".
"I was embarrassed by my ignorance, it was a complete mystery to us," he said.
"I mentioned this to my granny, who's 90, who said 'of course there's a Courteenhall snowdrop, didn't you know?'
"She said he [Mr Wyatt] got down on his knees by some snowdrops and said, 'this is extraordinary - you have a unique type of snowdrop here'.
"I instantly wanted to try and find out more about its history and whereabouts. Having taken a bulb or two to propagate, he subsequently asked permission to name it 'Courteenhall'."
The Courteenhall snowdrop is taller than its cousins, with narrow, strap-like green leaves, three large, green-tipped outer petals and green inner petals.
Mr Wilks said the newly-discovered Courteenhall snowdrops will now be planted around the estate.
"I dug them up and put some in pots to bring them on, and planted them in four different places around the estate," he said.
"They're all marked so we will never lose them again."
