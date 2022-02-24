Kettering: Part of town centre's £4m revamp completed
- Published
The first phase of a £4m revamp of a town's high street has been completed, a council said.
The new pavements are the first section of the Kettering High Street Heritage Action Zone works, which will also see new trees and seating put in.
North Northamptonshire Council and Historic England are overseeing the project.
The authority's Conservative leader Jason Smithers said it "will make such a difference to Kettering town centre".
The money comes from the government's £95m High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme.
A bid for the scheme was submitted by Kettering Borough Council before it was replaced by North Northamptonshire Council in the reorganisation of the county's local government structure.
The authority said the pavements have been finished on each side of High Street and resurfacing works to the central carriageway started this week.
It hopes the project will be finished by the summer.
Mr Smithers said the work was "important after such a difficult couple of years for our high streets" due to Covid-19 restrictions.
