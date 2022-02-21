Northamptonshire: Council plans to go carbon neutral by 2030
- Published
A council has announced its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
The North Northamptonshire authority said the move was part of a "much longer-term commitment" to tackle climate change.
Last year the Conservative-run council voted against Green Party plans to set a date to go carbon neutral.
Executive member for climate, Harriet Pentland, said that decision had been made to allow time to "better understand current carbon emissions".
The council was formed in April 2021 after financially-stricken Northamptonshire County Council was axed by the government.
As part of the process, district and borough councils across the county also ceased to exist.
The new authority declared a climate and environment emergency in July 2021, but at the same meeting a Green Party amendment on carbon neutrality was dismissed.
Subject to approval later this week, the council will dedicate £1m over the next three years to addressing climate issues.
'Prudent approach'
It is expected elements of the funding will be used to develop a carbon management action plan and establish a climate change and environment strategy.
It will also be used to roll out environmental awareness training for all councillors and staff.
Ms Pentland said in July 2021 the authority had said "we would set a date for reaching carbon neutrality once we better understood our current carbon emissions by consolidating the position of our predecessor authorities - the most prudent approach to take".
"We are now in a place to give a realistic, whilst ambitious, timeframe by which we can reach this important goal," she said.
"And while we have set a goal for 2030, addressing climate change is a much longer-term commitment that will require innovation and widespread change."
Emily Fedorowycz, of the Green Alliance, said they were glad to see the announcement and "grateful for the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes doing the carbon audit".
"As councillors we will continue pushing for the swift action on climate change that we need," she said.
"While a target of carbon neutrality by 2030 is admirable, we hope that can be achieved much earlier, possibly even seeing the council become carbon negative by 2030."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk