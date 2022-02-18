Oundle: Lib Dems take seat from Tories in by-election
The Liberal Democrats have won a seat previously held by the Conservatives in a by-election.
The election for North Northamptonshire Council's Oundle ward was called after councillor Annabel de Capell Brooke left the ward and moved to Norfolk.
Liberal Democrat candidate Charlie Best secured 1,683 votes while the Conservative candidate Ollie Curtis received 1,423 votes.
Labour got 337 votes and the Green Party received 124.
North Northamptonshire Council is one of two unitary authorities created last year to replace the financially stricken Northamptonshire County Council.
In May the Conservative party swept to power in the newly-formed unitary council, winning 60 out of 78 seats.
Despite the collapsed authority being Conservative-run, voters comprehensively elected the party in the two new bodies that replaced it - North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire councils.
Mr Ward, the new Oundle councillor, previously told the BBC how he had lived in the ward for more than 26 years with his family.
"This town and the surrounding area is our home and so I naturally care very much about what happens here," he said.
