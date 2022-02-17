Covid: 'Getting vaccinated is best for my child'
As children aged between five and 11 are offered a low-dose Covid jab in England, the BBC has spoken to families at a vaccination clinic in Northampton about why they decided to take up the offer.
'We need to protect him'
Jack's mother Clare says her son is "at high risk".
"Initially in lockdown he needed to stay in, which for a little boy is a lot of pressure," she says.
"He could see people playing out in the streets and he wasn't allowed."
She says she has taken him to be vaccinated as she feels she needs to protect him.
"Me and my husband have both had our Covid vaccinations," she says.
"And all of our family around us have as well to protect him."
Clare says the family also want to protect her nephew who has "just got over cancer".
"We just need to get it done as soon as the opportunity came," she says.
"I think it's important."
'It is her decision'
Zoe says it is her daughter, Lydia's, decision to be vaccinated.
Lydia says she is "feeling a little nervous" about the jab but wants to have it done.
"The reasons I want to have it is to keep myself safe and other people," she says.
"And so when I get Covid I won't be poorly with it."
Zoe says she feels her daughter being vaccinated is "probably the best choice".
"I've had chats with a lot of people about it to see what other peoples opinions are - it's very mixed," she says.
"Lydia's had it done for medical reasons.
"I know some people are a bit wary about having it done but I feel it's the right choice for Lydia to have it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk