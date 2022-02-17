BBC News

Oundle: Polls open in North Northamptonshire Council by-election

Published
Image caption,
The market town of Oundle is featured in The Domesday Book of 1086

Voting has begun in the by-election for North Northamptonshire Council's Oundle ward.

The election in the authority - which was formed last year - was called after one of its councillors, Annabel de Capell Brooke, left the ward and moved to Norfolk.

Polls will be open until 22:00 GMT.

Counting will begin on Friday morning with the result expected later in the day. Four candidates are on the ballot paper.

The full list of candidates:

  • Charlie Best - Liberal Democrat Party
  • Ollie Curtis - Conservative Party
  • Harry James - Labour Party
  • Kate Jones - Green Party

