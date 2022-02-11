Wellingborough HMP Five Wells prison opened
- Published
A new £253m jail that can hold up to 1,680 prisoners has opened.
The Category C HMP Five Wells, based in Wellingborough, is based on the site of the town's old prison, which was closed in 2012.
Justice minister Tom Pursglove, also MP for neighbouring Corby, said it would "bring a massive jobs boost" to north Northamptonshire and marked the end of a "hard fought" campaign.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed the prison was open.
Named HMP Five Wells in recognition of a group of historic wells which surround the site, the prison will create 700 jobs.
Wellingborough Conservative MP Peter Bone, who announced in a tweet that the prison was open, said Mr Pursglove led a campaign for the new prison when he had been a local councillor.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk