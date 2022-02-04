Peter Bone: Man charged over malicious calls to Tory MP
A 51-year-old man has been charged with making malicious calls to a Conservative MP.
Shaun Harris is accused of leaving a number of abusive and offensive messages on the office phone of Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough.
Northamptonshire Police said the calls allegedly took place on 13 December last year.
Mr Harris, of Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, has been released on unconditional bail.
He will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on 4 March.
Last month Mr Bone's constituency office was vandalised when the word "liar" was spray painted on the windows.
The same office was also subject to graffiti of "Tory sleaze" in November, which the MP believed was in relation to the Owen Paterson lobbying row.
