Winter Olympics: Skier's family proud of Jamaican flagbearer
- Published
The mother of an Alpine skier set to become the flagbearer for the Jamaican team at the Winter Olympics said she was "really proud of him".
Benjamin Alexander, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, only started taking part in the sport six years ago.
The former DJ will be Jamaica's first Alpine skier when he competes at Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing District, China on Sunday.
His mother, Ann, said: "It's absolutely amazing. It's such an honour."
Alexander, 38, only started skiing after joining friends on a trip to Canada. He fell over 27 times the first occasion he took to the slopes.
Mrs Alexander said her son had always been outgoing: "Whatever he wants to do, he will achieve it. His family are all really proud of him."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk