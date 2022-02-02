Northamptonshire country park play areas go smoke-free
Play areas in a county's country parks are due to become smoke free zones.
North and West Northamptonshire councils have committed to the Public Health Northamptonshire plan.
Executive councillor for health at North Northants, Helen Harrison, said "exposure to second-hand smoke while enjoying these areas is sadly not uncommon".
Her counterpart at West Northants, Matt Golby, said the move meant parks "remain a safe and fun place".
Signs have now been erected at play areas banning smoking in a bid to stop youngsters from picking up the habit.
The two councils decided to take action after a concerned member of the public flagged up the issue after witnessing people smoking around her children.
The local authorities said there were about 96,000 smokers in Northamptonshire, with the county seeing more than 7,000 hospital admissions, 300,000 GP appointments, 30 house fires and more than 1,000 deaths.
Ms Harrison said parks "play an important role in helping our residents explore the great outdoors with friends and family, and thousands flock to enjoy these areas every year, myself included.
"Despite our country parks being the epitome of a healthy and active lifestyle, exposure to second-hand smoke while enjoying these areas is sadly not uncommon, even in children's play areas."
Mr Golby added: "It is really important to make smoking less visible to our younger residents.
"Implementing a no-smoking rule in all of our country parks' children's play areas ensures that these environments remain a safe and fun place for adults and children alike."
