Harry Dunn crash: Anne Sacoolas UK court date postponed
Next week's court appearance of Anne Sacoolas over the death of motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been postponed.
Mr Dunn, 19, died in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, on 27 August 2019.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the delay was to allow "ongoing" discussions with the legal team of US national Mrs Sacoolas.
Radd Seiger, spokesman for Mr Dunn's family, said they were waiting to hear "further developments" from the CPS.
Mrs Sacoolas, 44, had been driving near the US airbase and had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision.
She was able to leave the UK afterwards.
In December 2019, the CPS authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Mrs Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving.
An extradition request for her to be brought to the UK was rejected by the US government.
A hearing was scheduled for Westminster Magistrates' Court on 18 January, but the CPS said this had been "vacated".
A spokesman for the CPS said: "This is to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas's legal representatives to continue."
Last month, Mrs Sacoolas's lawyers denied she would attend a court appearance via video link and said no such agreement had been made.
Mr Seiger said: "We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future.
"Harry's family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.
"It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon."