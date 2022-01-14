Rayon Pennycook murder: Teen jailed for killing boy in Corby
A teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death has been jailed for 15 years.
Rayon Pennycook died from a single stab wound in Reynolds Road, Corby, on 25 May 2021.
Stefan Draca, 18, had previously been found guilty of murder and of possessing a knife following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in December.
During the trial, the court heard the two teenagers had lunged at each other with knives.
