Peter Bone: MP's office vandalised for second time
- Published
A Conservative MP's constituency office has been vandalised for the second time in recent weeks.
Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough, said the word "liar" was graffitied on his office windows.
He told the Commons: "Unfortunately this morning my office was yet again vandalised."
The words "Tory sleaze" were painted on the window of his Wellingborough office in November.
Mr Bone believed that was in relation to the Owen Paterson lobbying row.
After the latest incident, speaking in the Commons, he said: "It's not fair on my staff in Wellingborough and it's not fair for other members who have suffered similarly."
The MP has now called for a debate on the security of MPs "and the importance of that to our democratic process".
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was "very concerned" about the matters raised by Mr Bone.
He said: "I can reassure him that the review of MPs' security with the Home Office and Metropolitan Police is going ahead well.
"It is so important for the sake of democracy that members are safe in their offices and I'm sure the police will take this attack extremely seriously."
The Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle assured Mr Bone that the safety of MPs was taken "very seriously", but both he and Mr Rees-Mogg said a debate was unlikely because security matters were not discussed publicly.
Northamptonshire Police said it was "aware of an incident of criminal damage", reported to have happened between 17:00 GMT 11 January and 09:45 13 January, at Mr Bone's office and appealed for witnesses.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk