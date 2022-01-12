Northamptonshire Fire Service warns poor parking could risk lives
- Published
Motorists have been warned about the dangers of poor parking preventing fire engines from being able to attend life-threatening emergencies.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning following recent incidents in Wellingborough, Rothwell and Irthlingborough.
In one case a car even parked across the entrance to a fire station.
Watch manager Rob Berwick said: "It could mean the difference between life and death."
The recent incidents have seen appliances struggle to pass through streets where vehicles have been double parked, and parked down both sides of a narrow street or on double yellow lines.
On one occasion cars parked outside a school blocked the only access point for emergency vehicles.
In another case, a vehicle was parked across a fire station bay, meaning if firefighters had received an emergency call they would not have been able to leave the station.
There have also been reports of vehicles parked either over or too close to fire hydrants.
Mr Berwick said: "Parking inconsiderately not only causes unnecessary obstructions and frustrations to other motorists, but it can also make it difficult for all emergency services to access certain areas when responding to 999 calls."
