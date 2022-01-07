Covid: Northamptonshire declares major incident amid critical staff shortages
Northamptonshire has declared a major Covid-19 incident with hospitals, care homes and other services facing critical staff shortages.
Public Health Northamptonshire figures show there were 1,406.3 Covid cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 2 January.
The decision was made by the Local Resilience Forum (LRF), made up of front-line services across the county.
Chairman Darren Dovey said it would enable services to "share resources".
The infection rate in Northamptonshire remains below the national average of 1,588.1 cases per 100,000 people.
The LRF, which includes the police, local authorities, fire service and NHS, said calling a major incident "bolsters health and public services' ability to join forces and co-ordinate activity to help continuity of essential services".
It will also "help to manage and plan for sustained pressure caused by Covid-19 on staffing levels".
Mr Dovey, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, said there was already "exceptional working" between partners in the county.
He added: "Declaring this incident is a necessary step to make sure we are able to share resources where necessary, which is increasingly important as more staff need to self-isolate."
Chief executive of NHS Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group, Toby Sanders, said urgent services and time-critical procedures would continue, while anyone whose treatment was delayed would be contacted.
He added: "Anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated is urged to book in their jab as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families and reduce pressure on health services."
The move comes just a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a vaccination centre in Northampton.
During the trip, he accused anti-vaccine campaigners of speaking "mumbo jumbo" about coronavirus jabs.
Earlier this week several hospital trusts across the country declared critical incidents amid staff shortages and rising pressures.
In December, London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the capital due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
