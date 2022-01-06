Northamptonshire: Council tax direct debit refund due to admin error
- Published
An administrative error led to people having council tax payments credited back into their accounts hours after they were taken.
West Northamptonshire Council launched an investigation after the issue affected people in the south of the county on 1 January, 2022.
Cabinet member for finance, Malcolm Longley, said the problem was caused by a new direct debit system.
He said the council will attempt to collect any money owed later this week.
Payments were taken from taxpayers' accounts and then returned, while other residents did not have any money taken at all.
In both scenarios, people may currently have more money in their accounts than anticipated, the council said.
Mr Longley said the council's investigation found "this was due to an administrative error on our part.
"This arose from the transfer to a new direct debit system from the three systems used by the previous tax collection authorities in West Northamptonshire, though this hasn't impacted those living in the former Daventry and Northampton areas."
West Northamptonshire Council only came into existence following elections in May.
Along with North Northamptonshire Council, it replaced the scrapped Northamptonshire County Council.
Borough and district councils in south Northamptonshire, Northampton and Daventry were amalgamated into the new authority.
Mr Longley said the council "will seek to request payments from people's accounts later this week, so we would urge everyone to ensure they have sufficient funds available to cover this month's council tax payment."
He apologised for the error and said the council will attempt to contact anyone affected.
Anyone caused financial or bank issues by the error should call the council on 0300 126 7000.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk