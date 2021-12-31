Northampton General Hospital restricts visitors
- Published
A hospital has suspended visits, stating "health, wellbeing and safety" was its top priority.
From New Year's Eve, Northampton General will only permit visitors to patients in the last days of life, and in other limited circumstances.
These include birthing partners for women in labour and the immediate post-natal period, the hospital said.
It has not specified whether the move was due to Covid, and has been approached for comment.
In Northampton, there were 2,087 cases of Covid reported in the week to 26 December, up 517 on the previous week.
"We are fully aware of the impact of suspending visiting has on our patients and those close to them," the hospital said, in a series of tweets on Friday.
The changes would not affect critically-ill patients, those receiving a new significant life-changing or life-limiting diagnosis or parents visiting children.
It would also not apply for patients with, for example, dementia, autism or learning disabilities, who could be distressed by not having visitors.